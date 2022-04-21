Commentary: India is too dependent on Russia to blame it for Ukraine war

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana: As global democracies lined up to condemn the actions of Russia in Ukraine, one country was less forthcoming in its criticism – and it was the largest democracy of them all: India.

Throughout the ongoing crisis, the government in India has carefully avoided taking an unequivocal position. It has abstained on every United Nations resolution dealing with the matter and refused to join the international community in economic measures against Moscow, prompting a warning from the United States over potentially circumventing sanctions.

Even statements from India condemning the reported mass killing of Ukrainian civilians stopped short of apportioning blame on any party, instead calling for an impartial investigation.

Understanding India’s stance on the war in Ukraine is complex. In considerable part, India’s decision to avoid taking a clear-cut position stems from a dependence on Russia on a host of issues – diplomatic, military and energy-related.

A CLOSE FRIEND IN THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

This stance is not entirely new. On a range of fraught global issues, India has long avoided adopting a firm position based on its status as a non-aligned state – one of a number of countries that are not formally allied to any power bloc.

From a strategic standpoint today, decision makers in New Delhi believe that they can ill afford to alienate Russia because they count on Moscow to veto any adverse United Nations Security Council resolution on the fraught question of the disputed region of Kashmir.