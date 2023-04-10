Commentary: India's lack of trade policy will undercut its economic rise

TOKYO: Short of striking oil, history has presented countries with no better path to prosperity than trade. There is one very simple reason for this: Scale. Countries that produce goods and services for the world not only can specialise, but also build up larger factories and sectors than they would otherwise since they are serving demand from multiple countries’ populations, not just their own.

In most nations, the need for scale is obvious. Not so in India, which remains blinded by its huge domestic market.

This was underlined two weeks ago when the government released its latest trade policy - three years late. A new policy is supposed to be produced every five years, and this one was due in 2020. It was supposedly delayed so the Indian government could analyse and respond to the vast shifts in the global trading environment brought on by the pandemic.

No such rethinking is visible in the document. Instead, it is a dry recitation of the laws and processes that regulate Indian trade, one that makes no real effort to engage with the policy issues at stake.

You will search in vain for the basic analysis that informs similar white papers elsewhere in the world. No attempt has been made to explain how New Delhi views global economic systems and India’s place in them.