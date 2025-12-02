Commentary: India’s quiet deregulation is a relief to its friends

NEW DELHI: About a decade ago, the Indian government quietly turned protectionist. But now, there are some signs of a rethink – particularly on insidious non-tariff barriers that had hurt not just foreign companies, but consumers and exporters.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, the finance ministers he appointed tended to raise tariff rates marginally every year, reversing a decades-long trend toward greater openness. That became increasingly difficult to do under the radar, given protests from various trading partners. And so new regulations that targeted imports were introduced: Quality Control Orders, or QCOs. Over the last month, however, some of these rules have unexpectedly been withdrawn.

The idea behind them was deceptively simple. The government argued that, since it was facing a flood of imports from China, it needed to ensure that these were of sufficient quality to meet Indian standards. Importers should thus demonstrate that every shipment they brought in qualified under domestic rules.

In effect, this led to a free-for-all. In barely more than a year, 800 or so new rules were issued, and the minister in charge suggested he wanted to take the number up to 2,500.

Bureaucrats in multiple ministries were encouraged to come up with arbitrary definitions for products, and apply unpredictable and novel standards to each of these.