Commentary: IndiGo cancellations highlight weaknesses in India aviation

SINGAPORE: Not too long ago the reputation of IndiGo, India’s largest budget carrier, was unassailable.

It holds a 65 per cent domestic market share in terms of passengers carried, and operates over 400 aircraft and 2,000 daily flights. These numbers easily surpass that of Air India Group, the company controlling the national carrier.

Those who have flown IndiGo say the airline’s punctuality, competitive fares and safety are unbeatable in India’s cutthroat airline industry. But by mid-December, the image of the low-cost airline, whose tagline is “On Time, Every Time”, was in tatters.

It began on Dec 2 when observers and passengers noticed a flurry of flight cancellations, from several hundred daily to over 1,000 on Dec 5 alone.

Since Dec 5, over 3,400 flights have been cancelled, causing massive disruptions at airports all over India and stranding thousands.

This was unheard of for an airline with the lowest cancellation rate in the country. In October, IndiGo reported a mere 0.5 per cent in cancellations.