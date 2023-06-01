Commentary: Battle of Indonesia’s kingmakers - a rift between Jokowi and Megawati?

JAKARTA: There are two kingmakers who could determine the next president of Indonesia and they have competing interests.

The first is General Chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Megawati Sukarnoputri. PDI-P, which won 128 (or 22.26 per cent) of the lower house seats in the 2019 election, is the only party eligible to nominate a presidential candidate for 2024 without forming a coalition with other parties.

On Apr 21, the party named Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its preferred candidate.

The other is President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi. As president, Jokowi may be able to influence the choices of five out of seven governing coalition parties for their 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Even if the PDI-P and media baron Surya Paloh’s National Democrats (NasDem) are not under Jokowi’s sway, the other five parties would view Jokowi’s gravity-defying popularity and his network of committed campaign volunteers (relawan) as assets.

SAME PARTY BUT DIFFERENT VIEWS

Megawati and Jokowi are from the same party but it is apparent that they have differing views on their preferred candidate.