Commentary: Who's to blame for Indonesia's palm oil export ban?

SURABAYA, Indonesia: The global vegetable oils industry was stunned after Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo announced late last month that his country, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, would impose a ban on exports. While Jokowi, as the president is widely known, cited domestic shortages in cooking oil as his reason for the ban, the true picture is far more complex.

To start with, statistical data makes clear that the apparent shortages of cooking oil in Indonesia’s domestic market should not exist at all.

In 2021, Indonesia churned out 51.3 million tonnes of palm oil. Almost two-thirds of this, 34.2 million tonnes, was exported while the rest was slated for domestic consumption. Of that designated for the domestic market, only 8.9 million tonnes was used to produce cooking oil.

But something that defied logic undoubtedly took place in Indonesia in March. Hordes of people queued at stores just to buy cooking oil. Scarcities that seemingly developed overnight gave the impression of domestic shortages.

PRICE MANDATES ANGER OIL PRODUCERS

The curious tale started in February when the government enforced the Maximum Retail Prices (HET) for palm-based cooking oil at 11,500 rupiahs per litre (US$0.79) for unrefined non-brand cooking oil, 13,500 rupiahs (US$0.93) for small-brand, and 14,000 rupiahs (US$0.96) for branded premium cooking oil.

The set prices were part of a policy known as Domestic Price Obligation (DPO), designed to deliver cooking oil, one of the food staples in Indonesia, at affordable prices.

But the government overestimated the acceptance level within the industry towards the new prices, which were well below the market. In December 2021, for instance, cooking oil had been sold in Indonesia for more than 20,000 rupiahs per litre.