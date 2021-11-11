Commentary: Renewables are an expensive substitute for Indonesia’s coal dependence

SINGAPORE: Fossil fuels came under renewed scrutiny at the 26th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP26) in Glasgow last week.

Indonesia has come under increasing pressure to tackle its significant reliance on coal.

Economic development and poverty reduction remain the Indonesian government’s primary goals. A stable democracy of 270 million people with consistent economic growth, the country still has a significant portion of its population living in poverty.

Maintaining growth will likely require ongoing reliance on coal for power. According to the International Energy Agency, 63 per cent of Indonesia’s electricity generated in 2020 came from coal-fired power. A mere 0.2 per cent came from solar, wind and waste.

Indonesia, the world’s largest thermal coal exporter, is also expanding coal mining and exports.

In fact, coal production surged 320 per cent from 2005 to 2019. Given high global coal prices and the influence of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association, it seems unlikely Indonesian mining and coal exports will diminish soon.

Following the recent recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, most nations have been setting higher nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to the reduction of carbon dioxide or equivalent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Yet, while Indonesia is playing its part by updating its NDCs under the Paris Agreement to increase its emission reduction targets, and by initiating steps to reduce its reliance on coal in recent months, important questions remain about how realistic these plans are.