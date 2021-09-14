Commentary: Challenging to predict when COVID-19 will become endemic in Indonesia

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia: The Indonesian government seems to be transitioning from its pursuit of an elimination endgame in its fight against COVID-19 to a scenario premised on civil cohabitation.

There have been over 4.1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and over 133,000 COVID-19-related deaths in Indonesia as of Sep 2.

The government expects that the pandemic will become endemic in 2022 as people’s immunity against the virus increases along with the acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“Endemic” refers to the constant presence or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area, according to the US Center for Disease Control.

Endemic COVID-19 should present a less significant threat to the health of the Indonesian population as most people will be protected against severe symptoms and resurgences when endemicity is reached, especially if the latter are contained via regular testing and outbreak tracing.

Whether it was HIV, tuberculosis or another disease, endemicity has been the natural progression of many infections in humans.

Over 89 per cent of the 119 immunologists, infectious disease researchers and virologists across 23 countries interviewed as part of a recent Nature Magazine survey indicated that it is very likely that COVID-19 will become endemic.