Commentary: Indonesia stuck between tougher measures and backlash against rules as COVID-19 surges

CANBERRA: Two genres of viral video encapsulate Indonesia’s devastating wave of COVID-19 infections over the past six weeks.

In the one most familiar to international audiences, the pandemic’s victims struggle to breathe in tents erected on hospital carparks, or desperate family members go from hospital to hospital looking for somewhere with capacity to treat their loved ones.

In the other, municipal police meet resistance from irate petty traders flouting the lockdown imposed by President Joko Widodo in early July. A coffee seller in West Java declined to pay a 5 million rupiah (S$472) fine for trading, reasoning that he’d be better off financially if he accepted the alternative of three days in prison.

At a restaurant in North Sumatra, police officers were sprayed with a hose by the owner.

Viewed side-by-side, these scenes illustrate how Indonesia’s government is split between two apparently irreconcilable political goals. It needs to be seen to be mitigating the health crisis in the eyes of middle-class voters terrified of the virus.

But it’s scared of the consequences of stopping workers in the vast informal sector from earning income or doing anything that would cause mass redundancies in the formal sector.

With policy stuck the middle, Indonesia is experiencing its gravest humanitarian crisis since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, despite government officials insisting that everything is under control.

While it appears that the worst of the July wave has passed in the major population centres on Java island, more suffering is to come as the Delta variant takes hold in Indonesia’s less-developed outer islands.