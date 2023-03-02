Commentary: How will voters swing in Indonesia’s 2024 general elections?

JAKARTA: Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, is set to hold its next general election on Feb 14, 2024. The poll will decide the country’s president, vice president, People's Consultative Assembly - which consists of the House of Representatives and the Regional Representative Council - and members of local legislative bodies. Indonesia’s Home Affairs Ministry reports that as many as 204 million voters are enrolled this time around.

The outcome will be decided by a number of factors that differ from previous elections. First, a demographic dividend means that millions of working-age Gen Zs and millennials will be eligible to vote, with the number estimated at 54 per cent of the total electorate. In 2014 and 2019, millennial voters were credited with being the deciding factor in the outcome of those two elections. Indeed, candidates specifically targeted their campaigns to millennial voters.

Next year’s elections, however, will be different. The focus this time will be on issues that resonate with Gen Z voters. Most of them are university students and would-be job seekers. Lack of employment opportunities, diminishing access to financial assistance and health care, and climate issues will likely influence the way they vote and will drive the candidates’ campaign season.