Commentary: Indonesia’s COVID-19 recovery plan relies on dirty energy

SYDNEY: Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted Indonesia’s economy. This crisis, which has also hit many other countries, is a consequence of the massive cessation of economic activities due to restrictions to suppress COVID-19 case numbers.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy Indonesia is now trying to help its economy rebound to pre-pandemic levels or even higher through its National Economic Recovery programme.

Unfortunately, this recovery programme relies heavily on fossil fuels to meet the country’s energy needs. This needs to change, as economic recovery should be in line with Indonesia’s climate commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

Indonesia is already among the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters. Without aggressive efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels and increase cleaner and renewable energy capacity, Indonesia’s COVID-19 recovery programme could actually create more problems.