Commentary: Can Indonesia get rid of its football hooligan culture?

UNDERSTANDING THE FACTORS THAT LED TO THE STAMPEDE

As part of the investigation now unfolding in Indonesia, establishing an understanding of what shapes the motives, attitudes and behaviours of violent fans must be prominent. At the same time, developing a clear understanding of the role that clubs, venues and regulatory authorities played in the incident is important.

What was surprising about Saturday’s game was the number of people who made the decision to enter the field-of-play.

During the 1970s and 1980s in England, fences were erected to stop hooligans disrupting matches, though they were later removed and replaced with more robust, more effective, policing and stewarding arrangements.

As one looked on at Saturday’s disturbances, it seemed that whatever such measures may have been in place failed, with horrific consequences. There will also have been a point at which someone – presumably a police officer - pressed the trigger on a gun that fired the first canister of tear gas.

Investigations into the Malang disaster must uncover who made the decision for this to happen, why they made such a decision, and how they envisaged managing the crowd’s response once the smoke began to drift across the stadium.

Behind fans’ distress will have been a chain of decision-making and command that must be uncovered, understood and, ultimately, improved.