Commentary: Should Indonesia invite Ukraine to G20 Summit?

BANDUNG, Indonesia: Indonesia, the host of this year’s Group of Twenty (G20) summit, is under the spotlight as the United States and its allies, such as Australia and the European Union, suggest that Russia be excluded from the meeting for invading Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for more than a month without any sign of ceasing soon. Western countries have supported Ukraine with weapons, unilateral economic sanctions towards Russia and the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.

President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, however, has still decided to invite Russia to the G20 summit because Indonesia wants to remain impartial and maintain good relations with both warring parties. This response has prompted Western countries to demand Ukraine be invited to the summit if Russia remains on the attendance list.

SHOULD WAR BE ON G20 AGENDA?

Succumbing to the pressures from the West does not seem like a sensible option for Indonesia. This may create an unnecessary rift between Indonesia and other non-Western G20 members, such as Brazil and China, and may disrupt the summit’s overall agenda. Such a move would also be inconsistent with Indonesia’s current effort to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.