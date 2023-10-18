Commentary: Indonesia's 'golden visa' pitch to big-time investors must endure beyond Jokowi's term

JAKARTA: In a June visit to Jakarta, American artificial intelligence entrepreneur Sam Altman remarked to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs, that he’d like to work in Indonesia and visit often.

Luhut, who serves as President Joko Widodo’s point man for multi-millionaire business chiefs to go to see for investment deals, offered Altman a “golden visa”. This new government incentive aims to bring in big-time investors to the country.

Luhut said he would recommend to Jokowi, as the president is widely known, that the government issue its first golden visa to Altman if he invests in Indonesia. Deal. The 38-year-old multimillionaire and CEO of technology company OpenAI, which is behind the ChatGPT application, agreed.

Last month Altman’s golden visa was announced. This special class of visa allows the holder waiting-line-free entry and exit at Indonesian airports and ports for 10 years.

Two basic qualifications apply. One, the golden visa holder must intend to invest at least US$5 million in Indonesia. Two, the investor must obtain a recommendation from a Cabinet minister with presidential approval.