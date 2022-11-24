Commentary: Indonesia quake - a devastating example of how shallow earthquakes can be destructive

Large earthquakes of greater than 50km depth can and do cause widespread damage, but the intensity of shaking is reduced because the seismic waves travel at least 50km before they reach people.

Such earthquakes rarely cause massive fatalities – the magnitude 6.5 Tasikmalaya, Java earthquake in 2017 occurred at 90km depth and killed only four people and damaged 4,826 homes.

The recent Cianjur earthquake was much smaller – at magnitude 5.6, its energy was eight times smaller than the Tasikmalaya earthquake - but it did much greater damage.

The Cianjur earthquake had a greater impact because it ruptured within a few kilometres of the city of Cianjur, where the shaking was classified as “severe” (Modified Mercalli Intensity 8).

A similar comparison could be made with giant subduction zone earthquakes that occur offshore. While these can be far greater in size than the Cianjur earthquake, they are generally 100km or more distant from population centres, so they kill fewer people through building collapse.

JAVA'S INEXPERIENCE WITH MAJOR EARTHQUAKES

There is another reason inland shallow earthquakes can be so devastating, particularly in Java: They occur infrequently, so most people are oblivious to the danger.

The population of Java increased by a factor of four through the 20th century, and during this time there was only one shallow earthquake in 1924 that caused nearly 800 deaths, and another four that caused between 10 and 100 deaths.

It wasn’t until 2006 that a really major event occurred: The 2006 Yogyakarta earthquake, magnitude 6.3, which killed 5,749 people. Elsewhere in Java there is no lived experience of a major earthquake, often stretching back several generations.

As a consequence, little attention is paid to the earthquake resilience of residential construction. So when an earthquake does occur, many of the weak buildings will collapse.

LEARNING FROM JAVA’S PAST

Java’s earthquake history during the colonial era paints a starkly different picture. Our recent study shows many damaging earthquakes have occurred in Java since the 17th century.