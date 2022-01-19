Commentary: Despite some bumps, Indonesia has passed severe COVID-19 tests

JAKARTA: It takes a serious crisis to reveal a country’s fundamental strengths and vulnerabilities.

As in all countries, the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and 2021 has severely tested all aspects of Indonesia: Its governance, institutions, polity, economic resilience, health system, societal cohesion, its vulnerable communities and international relationships.

Most important, the country has held together, the administrative and political apparatus has continued to function despite deep economic and social stresses.

This is in notable contrast to the country’s last major crisis, 1997–98, which paralysed the government, resulted in nasty ethnic conflicts, and triggered the collapse of the Suharto regime.

This time, President Jokowi has if anything consolidated his political authority. As in much of developing Asia, there are concerns about ‘democratic regression’, including the weakening of the anti-corruption commission, the administration’s authoritarian tendencies, and unresolved Papua issues.

But Indonesia remains a functioning democracy with a lively civil society, arguably more so than any other ASEAN state.