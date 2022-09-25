Commentary: Skipping UN General Assembly is bad policy for Jakarta

SINGAPORE: When Indonesia’s Joko Widodo visited Ukraine and Russia this summer, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi explained the president was “choosing to try to contribute, instead of choosing to be quiet". And yet now, with the world at a perilous juncture, he has bafflingly chosen silence.

Jokowi, as the president is known, is once again sitting out the United Nations’ General Assembly, the annual marquee event of global diplomacy. This year, it’s an inexcusable absence.

Granted, he is not the only missing leader. Chinese President Xi Jinping, weeks away from a party congress that will anoint him for a precedent-breaking third term, is staying home, as is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nor is the non-attendance out of character for Jokowi, who has long put domestic policy first, and in close to eight years in office has addressed the UN gathering only when pandemic restrictions allowed remote interventions.

But this is not a routine meeting. Trust among global powers is at a low, and the world is grappling with compounding crises, most immediately with the fallout from Russia’s assault on Ukraine that has been particularly punishing for the emerging world, with rising fuel and food prices, and the menace of broader instability.

Moscow is threatening to torpedo a deal allowing grain exports to flow. It’s the disaster Jokowi supposedly sought to fix with his travels back in June.