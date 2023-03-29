Commentary: The Widodo family - Indonesia’s newest political dynasty?

WAVE OF MOMENTUM

Dynastic politics in modern democratic Indonesia is well and truly entrenched, forming the bedrock of several leading political parties.

The biggest difference between these and the Widodo dynasty-building project is that the family does not yet have an exclusive political vehicle in the form of its own party. As it stands, the Widodo’s are dependent on decisions made by the PDI-P executive - namely, Megawati.

The Widodo family is currently riding an unrivalled wave of momentum that comes with Jokowi’s overwhelming popularity and, for the moment at least, the heft of the PDI-P’s backing. But the course of the Widodo dynasty remains uncertain, including whether PDI-P support will last beyond Jokowi’s presidency and if the PDI-P is capable of supporting two dynastic families simultaneously.

Unlike Indonesia’s multigenerational political dynasties, whose longevity and autonomy allows them a level of resilience, the first challenge for the Widodo family will be to "bed down" its successor generation. Of immediate concern is securing incumbency for family members currently in politics. In addition to Gibran, Jokowi’s son-in-law Bobby Nasution is in his first term as Mayor of Medan. Gibran and Bobby’s re-election or ascension to new positions in the 2024 elections will prove decisive.

Both men have asserted their ambitions to run for governorships - Central Java or Jakarta for Gibran, and North Sumatra for Bobby. To date, the PDI-P executive has not affirmed these moves, though offers of support and invitations from elsewhere may force the party to assert its position sooner rather than later.

In January 2023, Jokowi’s youngest child Kaesang Pangarep, an entrepreneur, YouTuber and soccer club owner, indicated that he is also preparing to enter politics, though it is unclear if he will run on a PDI-P ticket or with another party.

For the second generation of the Jokowi dynasty, decisions about where and with whom they set their electoral targets are crucial. One strategic misstep can end in disaster. The Widodo family does not currently have the luxury of a family party machine to fall back on.