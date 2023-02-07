Commentary: Sharing South China Sea resources is better than the alternative amid worsening energy crisis

JAKARTA: In January, the Indonesian government approved natural gas exploration in the Tuna gas block, part of the largest untapped natural gas deposit in the world. The development of the block could not have come at a better time, with global energy supply increasingly under threat due to intensifying great power competition and a tightening monetary regime.

Until now, energy security problems have been artificially ameliorated by a warmer winter in Europe and the looming global recession. The exploration project should bring significant benefits for Indonesia.

The government is set to receive an estimated gross revenue of US$1.24 billion cumulatively until 2035 and the project would also significantly increase natural gas exports to Vietnam and cement Indonesia’s position as a major gas producer.

However, it is not going to be cheap. The investment and operating costs are estimated at US$1.05 billion and US$2.02 billion respectively.

The location of the project is also highly contentious. The Tuna block lies near Indonesia’s Natuna Islands, within Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.

However, geographically it is closer to Vietnam than it is to the rest of Indonesia. Harbour Energy, the company commissioned to work on the project, is also planning to build a pipeline that would export most of the gas to Vietnam.