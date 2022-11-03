Commentary: From Jakarta to Nusantara - making sense of Indonesia’s capital shift

JAKARTA: As a nation, Indonesia has a propensity for changing its capital. Over the past three centuries, there has been quite an eventful journey from Batavia (Jakarta), Bandung, and Yogyakarta to Bukittinggi, back to Jakarta, and finally to Nusantara, the proposed new capital of the country.

The plan to relocate the seat of Indonesia’s government was announced by President Joko Widodo in 2019 and this year the Indonesian parliament passed a law enabling the proposed relocation.

The decision to move the capital to Nusantara was taken as Jakarta is saturated – both in a population sense, and more so by regular floods. The name “Nusantara”, which in Bahasa Indonesia means archipelago, reflects the country’s growing strategic and economic power projection ambitions.

The choice of East Kalimantan is interesting. It has been argued that the relocation is driven by geographic factors, namely its position in the middle of the Indonesian archipelago as well as it being an area free of disasters that often hit Indonesia, whether earthquakes, volcanic eruptions or tsunamis.