Snap Insight: Indonesia’s free meal programme hit by graft probe but Prabowo will push on with it

JAKARTA: If there is one thing about 74-year-old Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto that is hard to deny, it is that he is very persistent.

He made four unsuccessful bids to be president or vice-president from 2004 to 2019 - losing twice in 2014 and 2019 to Joko Widodo in presidential elections - but Prabowo never gave up.

He finally succeeded in the 2024 presidential election and became Indonesia’s eighth president.

So, when three former leaders of the national nutrition agency who ran Prabowo’s flagship free nutritious meal programme were arrested and named graft suspects by the attorney general's office (AGO) on Wednesday (Jun 3), just a day after they were sacked, would this stop him from continuing the US$15 billion-a-year programme?

No.

Rather, this is Prabowo’s chance to improve his ambitious programme, which aims to feed at least 82.9 million children and pregnant and breastfeeding women, to prevent malnutrition and stunting, so Indonesia can become a developed nation.

Beyond that, a larger question is whether the episode - stinging as it is - could have some bearing on how he and his inner circle of close advisers oversee key policies.