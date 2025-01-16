Commentary: Indonesia’s VAT hike reversal has businesses and investors rattled

CANBERRA: On Dec 31, 2024, the eve of a long-anticipated increase in Indonesia’s value-added tax (VAT) rate from 11 to 12 per cent, President Prabowo Subianto abruptly decided to revise the hike, announcing that it would apply only to luxury goods. This eleventh-hour shift has created substantial uncertainty for businesses and investors, raising questions about Indonesia’s fiscal management and economic strategy.

The decision undermines trust in the consistency of government policy. Businesses in the formal economy had spent months preparing for the VAT increase, adjusting pricing strategies and supply chains.

The sudden change introduces operational disruptions, adds to compliance burdens and makes planning more difficult. Such unpredictability erodes Indonesia’s reputation as a stable place to invest and conduct business.

The VAT hike was initially intended to boost state revenue, address a low tax-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of approximately 10.5 per cent and fund critical investments in infrastructure and education.

Limiting the increase to luxury goods narrows the VAT hike’s fiscal impact. While shielding lower-income households from immediate effects, this approach fails to address broader inequities and weakens the government’s ability to meet revenue targets.

Indonesia’s shrinking middle class – which fell from 23 per cent of the population in 2018 to 17 per cent in 2023 – remains under pressure. This group is crucial in driving domestic consumption and contributing to state revenue, but erratic policy shifts are exacerbating their financial challenges and limiting their economic participation.

Essential goods, though spared from the VAT hike, remain unaffordable for many due to stagnant wages and rising living costs.