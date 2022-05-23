Commentary: Not Islamophobic to deny Indonesia preacher entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government’s decision to deny Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara entry into the country on Monday (May 16) has created some buzz among netizens in Indonesia and Singapore. Somad, who was planning to enter Singapore for a social visit with his family and friends, was stopped at Singapore immigration.

Some of his ardent followers declared Islamophobia, or the prejudiced fear of Islam, as the reason for the incident. Somad immediately took to social media to share his “plight” and complain about the way he was treated, including being asked to wait in a 1m by 2m room.

This garnered sympathy among his followers, who later spammed the Facebook pages of Singapore politicians and agencies with negative comments. Among the Facebook pages affected were those of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and President Halimah Yacob.

Targeting the Singapore leaders in this way only shows that Somad’s sympathisers are digitally literate and savvy enough to target Singapore leaders who command a significant online presence.

VIEWS NOT IN SYNC WITH MULTIRACIAL MULTIRELIGIOUS SINGAPORE

To be sure, Somad was not deported from Singapore as claimed by his followers because he had not even entered Singapore. On May 16, he was stopped at the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and returned to Indonesia along with his six travel companions on the same day.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs, his views are not in sync with Singapore’s multiracial and multireligious underpinnings.