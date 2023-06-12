Commentary: Why Prabowo Subianto is winning over young Indonesian voters in a three-way race

CANBERRA: Polls won’t open in Indonesia’s mammoth presidential election until February next year, but the battle lines are firmly drawn.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan will face off with the popular Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) candidate Ganjar Pranowo. And for a third time, Prabowo Subianto is again putting himself in the running for the top job, having missed out in 2014 and 2019.

Next year is shaping up differently. With the Joko Widodo juggernaut out of the race after completing his two-term limit, Prabowo’s enormous blocs of support in the previous two votes become very valuable. Tens of millions of first-time voters have begun thinking about who they’ll cast their votes for.

In a three-way race, things are looking good for Prabowo.

Polling conducted in May for media outlet Kompas found 32.7 per cent of respondents between 17 and 26 years supported Prabowo, well ahead of Ganjar at 24.5 per cent. The gap between the two shortened among millennials in the 27 to 39 age bracket, but Prabowo still led with 23.9 per cent to Ganjar’s 23.1 per cent. The survey reported a margin of error of 2.83 per cent.

THE MILITARY GENERAL’S SHIFTING BRAND

But why Prabowo, and why now? Would-be voters and election watchers point to an Instagram post that appeared on the candidate’s feed in early May demonstrating his shifting brand.

Prabowo is unusually casual in a white Gerindra Party-branded hoodie and wearing a facial expression approximating a smile. He stands in front of one of those spectacular views so commonly found in Indonesia that it is not possible to identify.