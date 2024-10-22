Commentary: Indonesia requires the right policies for rough times to lift its middling growth

First is how to accelerate economic growth to about 6 to 7 per cent, let alone achieve Prabowo’s lofty 8 per cent goal. That would require an investment rate of 41 to 48 per cent of gross domestic product.

Currently, Indonesia’s gross domestic savings are 37 per cent of GDP, leaving a significant savings-investment gap. To close this gap, Indonesia must increase savings by boosting the tax-to-GDP ratio, enhancing productivity through improved human capital, innovation, infrastructure development and better governance. Indonesia must also attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors.

The second challenge is fiscal space. The COVID-19 pandemic scarred many countries, and fiscal policies worldwide need to be inclusive. Social protection programmes, education, health and nutrition initiatives - such as those championed by Prabowo - are critical. But how to fund them?

Indonesia’s debt-to-GDP ratio has increased, though it remains within safe limits. What requires attention is the rising debt service ratio - the proportion of government revenue spent on interest and debt repayments.

Since 2015, the debt service ratio has been climbing, reaching a peak of 46.7 per cent in 2020. And though it has decreased to just below 35 per cent, it is markedly higher than that of other emerging economies. This means nearly 35 per cent of state revenue is used for debt servicing, leaving less for social spending infrastructure and other needs.