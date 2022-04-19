Commentary: Indonesians want reassurance about democracy, not a third Joko Widodo term

SINGAPORE: On Apr 11, police in Jakarta fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who demonstrated against rising cooking oil prices and a much-speculated extension of Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s second term in office.

The protests were led largely by students, who warned that they were prepared to continue protesting until Widodo clearly denies that he wants to stay in power beyond 2024.

Together with their peers demonstrating in South Sulawesi and West Java, these student protesters today are reminiscent of those who bravely protested against former president Suharto in the troubled days of 1997 and into the first months of 1998.

There has been rife speculation from other politicians, including other political party leaders and members of Widodo’s economic team, that terms for the president and local branches of the government might be extended, given the extenuating circumstances of the last two-plus years of the pandemic.

But Widodo seems to have finally taken heed of these warning signals from the public. At a Cabinet meeting on Apr 5, Widodo sought to dampen speculation that he wanted a third term, ordering his ministers to stop talking in this way.

He repeated this five days later, seeking to correct any lingering impression that he might be thinking of circumventing or making an exception to Indonesia’s clear laws on presidential term limits. This echoes his statements in 2019, when he quashed similar rumours.

WHAT WILL JOKO WIDODO'S LEGACY BE?

Widodo is likely concerned about what his eventual legacy will be, since the next general election has been set for Feb 14, 2024. He remains fairly popular, with high approval ratings in public surveys, but the pandemic has certainly scuppered any hope of clear policy victories anytime soon.