Commentary: Indonesia’s presidential election hinges on the running mates

SINGAPORE: The cacophony of polls and political gossip coming out of Indonesia shows we are drawing close to election time in the world’s fourth most populous country and 16th largest economy.

Next February’s contest looks set to be a three-horse race, pitting the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) nominee Ganjar Pranowo against veteran Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.

Frontrunners Mr Pranowo and Mr Subianto are neck and neck in recent polls with the highly popular President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo yet to officially endorse either candidate.

As these rival presidential bids try to distinguish themselves in the months to come, one thing could prove the decisive ingredient: The right running mate.

Historically, vice presidential picks have had a major influence on whether a presidential bid is successful. The right nominee can appeal to more voters outside of the presidential hopeful’s traditional base and plug gaps in their profile.

Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, an influential cleric, played that role well in Mr Widodo’s re-election in 2019, consolidating the Muslim vote and then serving as a relatively withdrawn vice president, happy to support the president’s legislative agenda.

LOOKING FOR COMPLEMENTARY RUNNING MATES

Mr Baswedan, fallen behind in recent polls, must somehow find a balance between holding his political coalition together and choosing a running mate with raw electoral appeal to claw back the deficit. Democrat party chair Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono is seen to serve the former purpose; popular East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa the latter.