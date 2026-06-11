Commentary: Indonesia hits the panic button over the rupiah

SINAGPORE: Indonesia has declared what amounts to an emergency over its embattled currency. The shock interest-rate increase this week has given the rupiah a short-term lift. Without a change in the underlying direction of government policy, it will be insufficient to revive confidence.

Restoring calm to financial markets will require a more definitive step, one that President Prabowo Subianto will be reluctant to take. The former Special Forces general needs to alter the populist approach to economic and social development that he’s adopted since becoming leader in 2024.

That means fewer grandiose projects, a renewed and credible commitment to long-standing budget rules - and dialling back some of the strongman measures that have undermined social stability.

The quarter-point hike in the central bank’s main rate won't be the last. We’ve have been anticipating steeper borrowing costs since the last policy meeting announced a jumbo hike a few weeks ago; higher energy prices stemming from the Iran war are pushing inflation higher in almost every economy, and Indonesia is no different.

What was surprising about Tuesday’s move was that it came between Bank Indonesia gatherings - and a day after a top official denied special arrangements were afoot.