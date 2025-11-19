Commentary: Indonesia is right to delay rupiah redenomination plans

SINGAPORE: Anyone travelling to Indonesia has to be skilled in arithmetic gymnastics when exchanging foreign currency into the local rupiah. The temporary euphoria created by the illusion of becoming an instant millionaire is soon replaced by the agony of carrying wads of cash and confusion about the real cost of goods and services. In other words: a headache.

Indonesia has an abundance of zeros in its currency, with 100,000 rupiah being the highest denomination. That single currency note, worth US$6, can only fetch a meal for two at a warung in Jakarta, while a tourist in Bali will reach for another beer just paying the bill. For a small, cash-driven business, a standard 12-digit calculator just won’t work.

Earlier this month, Indonesia’s Finance Ministry included plans to redenominate the rupiah as part of the 2025 to 2029 masterplan. Like in 2013 when the idea was last mooted, improving economic efficiency, maintaining stability and increasing the rupiah’s credibility were cited as the reasons to undertake this complex task.

However, within weeks of the disclosure, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the plan had not been discussed and won’t be anytime soon.

Successive Indonesian leaders, going as far back as Sukarno, have underscored the need to redenominate the currency to promote efficiency and to signal confidence in the currency. As practical as the reasons to lob a few zeros off the currency are, the government is right to take the issue off the table – for now.