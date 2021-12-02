Commentary: Why Singapore is still an attractive tourist destination for Indonesians

SINGAPORE: High enthusiasm among Indonesians following the establishment of a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) shows Singapore remains a popular destination for the people of the world’s fourth most populous nation.

The VTL announcement by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) was widely publicised by mainstream media outlets in Jakarta and some other regions in the country, such as Detik, Kompas and Waspada two weeks back.

The excitement around the news indicates high demand among Indonesians to visit Singapore, especially for leisure activities.

Many are making plans to visit Singapore for leisure purposes, including seeing their families and spending time visiting tourist attractions.

So many people were keen to make the travel, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had to deal with a “system disruption” after its website crashed following “a concurrent surge of applications” to enter Singapore through VTL scheme from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Almost 35,000 users were trying to log in when the application portal open, ICA said.

Who are these Indonesians wanting to travel to Singapore? And why does Singapore seem to remain a popular destination for Indonesians, especially when Indonesia has other fascinating holiday options?