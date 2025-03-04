Commentary: Discontent is rising among Indonesia’s youth. Prabowo would do well to take heed

JAKARTA: Two recent developments in Indonesia indicate that the country’s youth are unhappy with the state of their country, to the extent that some have contemplated leaving the country. Their concerns warrant some examination and action from the incumbent government led by President Prabowo Subianto.

Recently, Indonesian university students held concurrent demonstrations across several cities in Indonesia, calling the movement “Dark Indonesia” (#IndonesiaGelap). Two demonstrations have been held thus far – on Feb 17 and Feb 21 – and Indonesian elites expect many more to come.

Protesters have criticised Prabowo Subianto’s first 100 days as president. The majority were displeased with Presidential Instruction (Inpres) Number 1/2025, which trimmed the state budget and has impacted education, health, public services, and poverty alleviation efforts.

However, a parallel digital movement is currently trending among the youth, united by the hashtag #KaburAjaDulu (#JustRunAway).

Aligned with the #IndonesiaGelap movement, #KaburAjaDulu is an online public expression of accumulated anger and despair due to the uncertain political and economic situation and unfavourable government policies. The implied message of the movement is that the country’s youth should consider emigrating.