Commentary: Gianni Infantino wants to sell the World Cup - but it’s not his to sell

CAMBRIDGE, England: It’s clear from the generally horrified reaction to Gianni Infantino’s plan to turn the World Cup into an investment vehicle that the FIFA boss has gone too far.

For years Infantino has been the target of criticism. What is seen as his inappropriate close relations with world leaders including Vladimir Putin of Russia, Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and US president Donald Trump. Then there’s the controversial “peace prize” awarded to Trump and his recent bitter Instagram post hitting out against “haters” who criticised the way FIFA had organised the recent World Cup, which have been the subject of ridicule.

But his latest plan, UEFA has warned, “crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross”. FIFA wants to package the World Cup’s commercial rights into a new US$20 billion company, then sell private investors a stake - potentially around 20 per cent - in the broadcasting, sponsorship, licensing and ticketing revenues it generates.

This would represent a seismic change to the governance of football’s greatest competition and appears to have been devised without meaningful consultation, prompting UEFA to accuse FIFA of acting with “zero transparency”.