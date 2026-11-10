Commentary: How I learnt to talk about infertility without sharing everything

GAPS IN AWARENESS

A recent Thomson Medical-National University of Singapore study found a gap in fertility knowledge among young adults in Singapore. Only one in 10 respondents answered five basic fertility questions correctly.

Awareness of fertility services was patchy too, with just 54 per cent familiar with early interventions such as fertility screening. What is more striking is that up to 25 per cent of respondents were behind their ideal timelines for having children.

These findings reveal not only a lack of fertility understanding, but also a degree of complacency among aspiring parents, who may not think about infertility until it confronts them. Perhaps that is partly because we do not hear enough from people who have experienced infertility.

We talk about when people should marry and when they should have children. But there is less discussion about what happens when people want children and their bodies do not cooperate – which then makes the path to parenthood less straightforward than expected.

More conversations about infertility can bridge some of that gap. But not everyone going through it feels comfortable opening up. While infertility is not a personal failure, it still cuts deep. The grief, frustration and uncertainty of it are real.

When I met with an early miscarriage at five weeks on my third IVF try, I shut down. I barely wanted to speak, not even to my husband, much less anyone else.

The day after we received the news, my husband sat me down in the living room and showed me a YouTube video of a couple who also experienced an early miscarriage during their IVF journey. I broke down.

My husband did not blame me, so why was I being so hard on myself? His gesture reminded me that we do not have to carry the difficult experience by ourselves.