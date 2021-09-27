Commentary: Debt crisis looms as outlook for growth remains uncertain

NEW YORK CITY: How will the global economy and markets evolve over the next year? There are four scenarios that could follow the “mild stagflation” of the last few months.

The recovery in the first half of 2021 has given way recently to sharply slower growth and a surge of inflation well above the 2 per cent target of central banks, owing to the effects of the Delta variant, supply bottlenecks in both goods and labour markets, and shortages of some commodities, intermediate inputs, final goods and labour.

Bond yields have fallen in the last few months and the recent equity market correction has been modest so far, perhaps reflecting hopes that the mild stagflation will prove temporary.

The four scenarios depend on whether growth accelerates or decelerates, and on whether inflation remains persistently higher or slows down. Wall Street analysts and most policymakers anticipate a Goldilocks scenario of stronger growth alongside moderating inflation in line with central banks’ 2 per cent target.

According to this view, the recent stagflationary episode is driven largely by the impact of the Delta variant. Once it fades, so too will the supply bottlenecks, provided that new virulent variants do not emerge. Then growth would accelerate while inflation would fall.

For markets, this would represent a resumption of the reflation trade outlook from earlier this year, when it was hoped that stronger growth would support stronger earnings and even higher stock prices.

In this rosy scenario, inflation would subside, keeping inflation expectations anchored around 2 per cent, bond yields would gradually rise alongside real interest rates, and central banks would be in a position to taper quantitative easing without rocking stock or bond markets.