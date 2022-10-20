Commentary: In hard times, everyone in Singapore still has something to give

SINGAPORE: The Government announced a new S$1.5 billion support package to help Singaporeans cope with rising prices on Friday (Oct 14). Even with such efforts, eroded purchasing power and soaring interest rates mean many are tightening their purse strings.

Inflation affects all of us, but non-profit organisations (NPOs) are really feeling the pinch.

Higher prices often disproportionately affect low and middle-income households. In these tough economic times, NPOs and the services they provide are more crucial than ever – from providing aged care to seniors, helping families put food on the table or those coping with mental health, to name a few.

To help charities with fundraising efforts, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, announced in Budget 2022 that the Tote Board and the Government will extend the dollar-to-dollar matching under the Enhanced Fund-Raising Programme.

SHRINKING DONATIONS

As people in Singapore worry about bills and try to save more, many may deprioritise charitable donations. Fewer people are giving and charitable giving is a “normal good” - people tend to give less when disposable incomes decrease.

There are signs that this may be happening now. Donations on national giving platform, Giving.sg, are down about 15 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. In October, food charities that spoke to CNA said in-kind donations had fallen by about 15 per cent and cash donations by about 30 to 40 per cent compared to about a year ago.