Commentary: Too few in Singapore understand the impact of inflation on investments and savings

SINGAPORE: From groceries to computers, cars and clothing, the world is already paying more for everyday expenses.

With vaccination efforts advanced in most developed economies in tandem with plans to move into an endemic phase of COVID-19, eyes have turned to the next stage of global economic recovery as lockdown measures are eased.

But while the gradual reopening of economies has helped some of the hardest hit sectors such as hospitality and retail to recover with the return of customers, the rising spectre of inflation is now rearing its head and threatening to undo all these efforts.

Mounting oil and gas prices and pandemic-related supply chain disruptions have also driven up freight rates, feeding into a steady climb in global commodity prices.

Singapore feels these effects keenly, having already recorded a rise in headline inflation to 4 per cent in December 2021 from 3.8 per cent in November, registering the highest inflation figures for almost a decade. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) further tightened monetary policy in late January in order to counter the creeping inflation and ensure price stability in the medium term.

Economists and policymakers have sounded the alarm over inflation as a key risk for economic recovery.

In the United States, the discourse has now shifted from the usual wolf cries over “transitory” inflation, towards the not-so-transitory reality of long-term inflationary pressures. The US Federal Reserve is now making clear its plans to pivot towards an even tighter monetary policy this coming year to control inflationary risks.

WHAT DOES THIS ALL MEAN FOR SINGAPOREANS?

The increased prices will lead to erosion in the value of an individual’s earnings and savings, and to deter excessive spending. In the longer-term, a high rate of inflation will dilute consumers’ purchasing power and erode corporate margins while accelerating instabilities in the economy.

Last year, Singapore was ranked the second most expensive city in the world, according to the 2021 Worldwide Cost of Living survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Investors here too face the challenge of high living costs, with nearly half (47 per cent) saying that this is a factor preventing them from investing more into their savings and investments, based on a study by St James’s Place Wealth Management Asia (SJP Asia).