Commentary: How we expect prices to rise matters when it comes to inflation

SINGAPORE: When it comes to inflation, how we expect prices to rise matters. Inflation expectations influence how households and businesses invest and consume, which in turn can affect actual inflation and policymakers’ decisions.

Central banks have been making moves to fight biting inflation. The US recently raised interest rates twice by an aggressive 75 basis points and has signalled more hikes will follow.

In July, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) tightened monetary policy – for the fourth time since October 2021 – to allow the Singapore dollar to appreciate.

Whether monetary policy is based on interest rate (in the case of US Federal Reserve) or exchange rate (in the case of MAS), policymakers design and communicate economic policies to maintain price stability. They help anchor inflation expectations for household investment and consumption decisions.