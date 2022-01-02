Commentary: Should we be worried about a higher cost of living in 2022?

SINGAPORE: Recent news developments have warned of a higher cost of living in the next few months.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a written reply in Parliament that food prices are expected to rise. The Public Transport Council announced an increase in bus and train fares.

Singapore’s overall inflation in November 2021 was at 3.8 per cent, which meant the same things bought in November 2020 were priced, on average, at 3.8 per cent higher a year later.

This figure, the highest in over eight years, is up from October’s inflation rate of 3.2 per cent and September’s rate of 2.5 per cent. It also rose faster than what economists expected.

Is it all gloom? The public must understand that these figures refer to overall inflation and not core inflation.

Core inflation pertains more to prices of basic necessities, such as food, clothing, utilities and public transport, while overall inflation covers that and non-necessities, such as private transport and electronics.

If we look at only the core inflation rate, it was 1.6 per cent in November 2021, 1.5 per cent in October 2021 and 1.2 per cent in September 2021. While core inflation is at its highest in nearly three years, it is still manageable.