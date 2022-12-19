Commentary: Inflation messes with retirement planning. Here’s what you can do

SINGAPORE: In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes. This quote appeared in a letter American founding father Benjamin Franklin wrote to French physicist Jean-Baptiste Le Roy when discussing the new Constitution of the United States.

We believe that Franklin might have missed out a possible third constant element of modern life: Inflation.

It was not too long ago that Singaporeans had a rather apathetic attitude towards inflation but now, inflation has risen as a major topic of worry. What type of price increases can one expect over the long term? How does inflation mess with retirement? And how does one invest to keep up with rising prices?

According to a report commissioned by Prudential and conducted by Milieu Insight in June, one in five Singaporean residents expect to delay retirement by six years, with many concerned about the increasing cost of living.

Amid an ageing population in Singapore, how can individuals make sure they do not outlive their savings?