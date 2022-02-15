Commentary: Why is this inflation so hard to control?

SINGAPORE: There have been growing concerns about the increase in prices in Singapore.

On a year-on-year basis, Singapore’s headline inflation increased to 4 per cent in December 2021 - a near nine-year high.

This has had a huge impact on household budgets. From higher utility bills to higher prices of coffee in the coffeeshops, Singaporeans are now paying more and saving less.

Singapore’s policymakers have responded in a big way. In January 2022, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) appreciated the currency, the second tightening move in three months.

In December 2021, the Singapore Government introduced new property cooling measures to reduce the demand for private housing.

INFLATION DRIVEN BY BIG STIMULUS PACKAGES

The inflation experienced by Singapore is a global phenomenon. Prices are rising all over the world. In the United States, the Consumer Price Index increased by 7 per cent in December 2021 on a year-on-year basis. In Europe, the inflation rate rose to 5 per cent during the same time.

Most of this global inflation can be attributed to the recent expansionary fiscal and monetary policies brought about by governments and central banks worldwide.

In response to the pandemic, the US federal government allocated US$4.5 trillion in stimulus spending. Many countries similar embarked on an unprecedented scale in fiscal spending to combat the fallout of the global pandemic.