Commentary: Markets in for rude awakening as US Fed scrambles to control inflation

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut: The US Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy.

While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognised that it has a serious problem.

That problem, of course, is inflation. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policymakers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak. The current upsurge in inflation is not transitory or to be dismissed as an outgrowth of idiosyncratic COVID-19-related developments.

It is widespread, persistent, and reinforced by wage pressures stemming from an unprecedentedly sharp tightening of the US labour market. Under these circumstances, the Fed’s continued refusal to change course would have been an epic policy blunder.

But recognising the problem is only the first step toward solving it. And solving it will not be easy.

Consider the mathematics: The inflation rate as measured by the US Consumer Price Index reached 7 per cent in December 2021. With the nominal federal funds rate effectively at zero, that translates into a real funds rate (the preferred metric for assessing the efficacy of monetary policy) of -7 per cent.

That is a record low.