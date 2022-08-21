Commentary: Why are people spending more on travel and weddings even as prices go up?

LIVERPOOL, England: For those of you with an eye on travel, you will have no doubt seen pictures and videos of absolute carnage in airports across the northern hemisphere.

As aviation hubs struggle to meet resurgent demand this summer, mountains of lost luggage, cancelled flights and crying children are all too common.

But despite bottlenecks and more expensive fuel, many are still adamant about having a holiday. One only needs to see the traffic queues from Singapore to Johor Bahru to know that this is not restricted to any one country or culture.

It is not just holidays that appear to be what economists call “price-inelastic” (when demand abates less as prices rise). Recent news reports in Singapore note how wedding venues are experiencing a surge in bookings now that COVID-19 restrictions are being eased.

Popular venues like the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach are almost booked out for the rest of the year, while Regent Singapore saw twice the number of wedding bookings in 2022 compared to 2021 or 2020.

It appears to be that come what may, Singaporeans will find a way to spend.

SHOWING OFF, PARENTAL PRESSURE, OR BOTH?

It would be too easy to dismiss such spending simply as an effort to show off. Certainly there’s a certain level of conspicuous consumption present in hiring a “celebrity photographer” for a wedding, or uploading an Instagram story from an exotic locale.