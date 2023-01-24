Commentary: How the rise of mega-influencers has put consumers at risk

UTRECHT, Netherlands: In the age of vloggers, influencers and content creators it might seem hard to imagine a world without YouTube. But back when the first ever video was uploaded in April 2005, showing a man visiting a zoo, it was not really clear who would want to watch it, or how YouTube could make money.

These days, anyone can make money online by building a brand around being themselves - or not - as Liver King, an extremely buff fitness creator recently found out. Liver King, is the social media personality of Brian Johnson, a muscular and often shirtless TikTok star who promotes “ancestral living” as something he does to be “strong, healthy and happy (autoimmune-free, eczema-free, allergy-free, fatigue-free”. For Johnson, this means eating platefuls of bull’s testicles, raw animal livers and cows’ brains.

He sells his lifestyle in the form of nutritional supplements, personalised dietary advice, as well as workout exercises - and he also promotes different services and products to his 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 million followers on TikTok.

That is, he did until leaked emails revealed that Johnson’s looks were not so much explained by the performance of his products, but by a monthly US$12,000 investment in steroids, which he hid from his fans. Liver King is now being sued for US$25 million by his followers who feel they were tricked into buying his muscle-building supplements.