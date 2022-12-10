Commentary: Should Singapore be bracing for a bad flu season?

SINGAPORE: It’s that time of year when it seems like everyone you know has been falling sick. But isn’t it “just the flu”?

Influenza activity has been on the rise across the globe since September. The United States and the United Kingdom are bracing for bad flu seasons in the current winter months, with health authorities already seeing an earlier-than-usual surge in cases. They warn of a “tripledemic” where the concurrent outbreaks of COVID-19, flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) could pile on pressure to the healthcare system.

Should Singapore be bracing for a bad flu season as well? Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (Dec 4) that a new COVID-19 wave is expected around the end of the year.

Influenza activity usually peaks in the winter months elsewhere. In Singapore, we experience year-round circulation of influenza virus, with two prominent peaks from May to July and from December to February, coinciding with the rainy seasons.

Singapore’s influenza activity typically increases around the year-end, with the December school holidays and festive celebrations including Christmas and New Year tend to involve travelling overseas or gathering in large groups. Travelling to colder destinations in the Northern Hemisphere where influenza transmission is active could also mean people catch the flu and carry the virus when they return.