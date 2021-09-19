Commentary: It’s about time insects became part of menus in Singapore

SINGAPORE: After chickening out from a dare by my father to try a fried cockroach during a family trip in Cambodia, I finally mustered up the courage to sample brownies made with cricket flour during a corporate event in London.

It was also the first time I heard insect farming can be more sustainable than traditional animal agriculture in terms of land, water and energy use.

Since then, I’ve committed to minimising my meat and seafood consumption, mainly to reduce my carbon footprint. But I’ve felt conflicted about eating plant-based foods that are equally resource-intensive to produce such as avocado, almond or cashew.

As a regular runner, I have also struggled with getting sufficient protein intake from soy-based meat substitutes such as tempeh or tofu.

A MORE NUTRITIOUS AND SUSTAINABLE PROTEIN SOURCE

Most people associate alternative protein with cell- or plant-based meat substitutes such as Impossible Foods or Beyond Meat, overlooking the health and environmental benefits of eating insects.

Over 2,100 species of insects are consumed in 140 different countries across the Asia-Pacific, the Americas and Africa, according to a recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Some of the most popular edible insects include beetles, caterpillars, ants, bees, wasps, grasshoppers, locusts and crickets.

Insects are a high-fibre, high-protein food source which are low in salt and in rich vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, although their nutritional value varies depending on the species.