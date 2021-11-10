Commentary: Buy Now Pay Later - can we buy it all with instalment plans without worry?

SINGAPORE: Like most parents, Madam Lim* wants to fulfil her children’s requests when they are well-behaved or do well in school. She tries to be careful with her S$3,000 monthly salary and credit cards, but her purchases slowly added up – to the point she was unable to service even the minimum payment of her outstanding balance.

Mdm Lim’s story is familiar to us at Credit Counselling Singapore (CCS). The top reasons for indebtedness we commonly hear from borrowers is overspending, supporting a family and a drop in household income.

And with good deals hawked in the perpetual cycle of online sales events, like 10.10 and 11.11, it’s easy to overspend if we aren’t mindful.

After all, isn’t buying on credit or instalments – with credit cards or Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) schemes - a convenient and socially accepted way to buy stuff we can’t pay in full upfront?

Especially when BNPL services are increasingly popular and available at many well-established retailers?

RISING INDEBTEDNESS?

Some numbers appear to suggest that younger people are borrowing too much.

According to Credit Bureau Singapore’s second quarter 2021 report, personal loans have risen almost 20 per cent and credit card delinquency by 4.4 per cent, most significantly among those aged 21 to 29.

However, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in Parliament in September, said average monthly default rates among young borrowers had remained low and the number with credit card rollover balances had dropped by 23 per cent from March 2020 to March 2021.

But while these may not indicate rising indebtedness among the young now, they may reflect reduced spending during the pandemic amid restrictions on businesses, weddings and travel instead of consumer prudence.