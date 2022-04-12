Commentary: Will higher interest rates dim Singapore’s prospects for post-pandemic recovery?

SINGAPORE: Whenever the United States Federal Reserve raises or slashes interest rates in the US, it has a ripple effect across the global economy.

On Mar 16, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced the first interest rate hike since 2018 to address the worst inflation that the US has seen in 40 years. It marked the end of almost two years of “easy money policy” and the near-zero interest rates implemented during the pandemic. The central bank also projected six more successive hikes this year.

Could Singapore see a similar upward trend in domestic interest rates, such as the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA)? This comes at a time when worldwide inflationary pressure is intensifying, supply chains are tightening and global demand is weakening, amid countries’ efforts to recover economically from a COVID-19 pandemic that has not seen its end.

In Singapore, an increase in SORA – the main benchmark for floating loan rates in the Singapore dollar – is expected to follow the US rate hike, though not necessarily in lockstep as the magnitude of increase may vary.

This has generally been the case: Previous peaks in US interest rates in 2000, 2006 to 2007 and 2019 saw similar trends in Singapore rates at a smaller scale.