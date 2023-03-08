Commentary: Gender equality alone is not enough this International Women’s Day

SINGAPORE: Today (Mar 8) is International Women’s Day (IWD). While it is a day to champion women and their achievements, it is also a day to celebrate gender parity.

Imagine a world where there is diversity without bias, inclusivity without discrimination. That’s why this year’s IWD theme is #EmbraceEquity.

We’ve come a long way from calling for equal rights. Equal opportunities aren't enough. People start from different places, so true inclusion requires equitable action. That’s why we should move past advocating for equality and look to create equity instead.

What’s the difference between the two?

Equality gives everyone the same resources. Equity considers our differences first so that there is a fair outcome for all.

Equality focuses on giving everyone the same amount, which may lead to differing results. Equity focuses on giving everyone the correct amount, which aims to reach a similar result.