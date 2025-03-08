Commentary: If we were doing gender parity right, we wouldn’t need an International Women’s Day 

SINGAPORE: Every year on Mar 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) heralds a slew of speeches, panel discussions and social media tributes. Companies put out statements, celebrate the achievements of their female staff past or present and reaffirm their commitment to gender equality.

But here’s the truth: If we were doing IWD right, we wouldn’t need it.

The purpose of IWD was never just to celebrate past achievements; it was also about paving the way for progress. Yet, decades on from the United Nations’ 1977 designation of IWD as an international day of recognition, we are still commemorating it by having the same conversations and pointing out the same disparities.

If gender equity were truly embedded in our workplaces and societies, we would not need a designated day to remind us to act.

ONE DAY IS NOT ENOUGH

If the progress made in a year only gets talked about on Mar 8, then we certainly are not moving fast enough.

Too often, companies and leaders wait for IWD to make grand gestures - a panel, a social post, a pledge - then move on the next day. If we are lucky, sometimes the work of IWD lasts for the whole week instead - maybe even a month. But once that’s done, it’s back to business as usual.

Whether it’s a day, a week or a month, gender parity is still a temporary focus rather than an ongoing priority.

Imagine if we treated gender equality the way we treat financial performance - tracked, measured and reported on regularly, not just when it is convenient. Companies set quarterly revenue goals, conduct employee performance reviews and adjust strategies in real time.

Why is gender equity not held to the same standard?