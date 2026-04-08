Commentary: The internet is deciding what to forget

LONDON: The internet is so vast and all-consuming that it’s easy to forget how fragile it can be. Do something embarrassing online and there’s a good chance it will live there forever, shared without your consent.

But not everything that’s posted is permanent. The last big study of web pages found that over a third available in 2013 were now inaccessible – leaving a trail of “link rot” in their wake.

Maybe you think this is a good thing. If you’ve ever scrolled back far enough to see your very first Facebook status update you’ll probably wish that link was broken.

Right now there’s a trend for AI-generated videos of Love Island starring cartoon fruit that regularly get millions of views. Do digital bananas in Hawaiian shirts chatting up pineapples need to be saved for posterity? Probably not.

But disentangling what will and will not matter to our collective cultural memory is proving difficult.

ARCHIVE EVERY TWEET?

Efforts to save absolutely everything haven’t gone very well. There’s too much and a lot of it is nonsense.

In 2010, the United States Library of Congress took the view that Twitter was a crucial source of modern history and decided to archive every single tweet. It “may prove to be one of this generation’s most significant legacies to future generations”, the library wrote.

That “may” seems over-optimistic. To most people, the repository is both unwieldy and uninteresting. As of 2017, the library seems to agree. It now opts to save just a few select posts.